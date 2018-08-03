SVSU student with down syndrome surprised with scholarship

Parents are being warned about a disturbing suicide “game” spreading on WhatsApp.More >
Parents are being warned about a disturbing suicide “game” spreading on WhatsApp.More >
A man who was wanted in connection to a fatal hit-and-run was found him dead in a field.More >
A man who was wanted in connection to a fatal hit-and-run was found him dead in a field.More >
A dramatic scene played out in a Cleveland, Ohio courtroom Tuesday that seemed more like something out of a movie than real life.More >
A dramatic scene played out in a Cleveland, Ohio courtroom Tuesday that seemed more like something out of a movie than real life.More >
A four-person police department quit with no noticeMore >
A four-person police department quit with no noticeMore >
Some newlyweds need your help after their wedding ended with a bizarre and potentially very costly mishap.More >
Some newlyweds need your help after their wedding ended with a bizarre and potentially very costly mishap.More >
Two pilots are alive after their helicopter malfunctioned and fell out of the sky.More >
Two pilots are alive after their helicopter malfunctioned and fell out of the sky.More >
Date night for a Michigan couple ended with them rescuing a man who was stranded and alone in the dark.More >
Date night for a Michigan couple ended with them rescuing a man who was stranded and alone in the dark.More >
"All of us have a fundamental moral responsibility to stop when involved in a crash."More >
"All of us have a fundamental moral responsibility to stop when involved in a crash."More >
While watching his children, Walker said that his fingers became non-responsive, and he began to lose feeling in his arms and legs.More >
While watching his children, Walker said that his fingers became non-responsive, and he began to lose feeling in his arms and legs.More >
After being turned away at a nail salon, a disabled Mid-Michigan woman received a little pampering.More >
After being turned away at a nail salon, a disabled Mid-Michigan woman received a little pampering.More >