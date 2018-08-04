Gun owners drop off unwanted firearms at event in Midland

Got an old broken or rusted gun you want to get rid of but don’t know how?

Some local folks got a chance to get rid of them safely.

“No value to it so I was glad to get rid of it,” said Tim Collins, a Midland resident.

Collins inherited a .38 revolver from his stepdad more than 12 years ago.

It’s pretty old. He’s never shot it and it was just laying around his house collecting dust.

Thanks to a gun drop off in Midland, he’s now got it off of his hands.

“It just wasn’t a kind of thing a collector would want, it’s not the sort of thing a hunter would want it’s basically a self-defense weapon that I didn’t need,” Collins said.

Gun owners like Collins were able to voluntarily surrender their guns to the Midland County Law Enforcement Center where a group effort between local and state officers were waiting to help.

36th District Senator Jim Stamas said he helped organize the drop off event after seeing a need in Midland County.

“This is an option where if a gun is old if it’s not in good shape and you want to turn it in, this is a safe option to make sure the gun gets destroyed in a proper manner,” Stamas said.

Once turned in the firearms go to the Michigan State Police in Lansing to be destroyed.

Stamas said this program helps avoid unwanted guns getting into the wrong hands.

In Midland County, they plan on doing similar events to this one again and even adding more drop off options for Midland County residents.

“We’ve actually received calls on what to do we do with ammunition so we’re saying please don’t bring ammunition today but we may look into having a separate event letting people get rid of ammunition in a safe manner, still working on the details on that,” Stamas said.

The drop off event is sponsored by Senator Jim Stamas, the Midland County Sheriff’s Office, Midland Police Department, and Michigan State Police.

