Man nicknamed "Murder" charged with sex trafficking a 15-year-old

Prosecutors said a 15-year-old runaway was trafficked for sex and pumped full of drugs.

Now the man they said is responsible has been charged.

Genesee County Sheriff Robert Pickell held a press conference Thursday morning, talking about the arrest of Corey Nolden in connection with the crimes.

Pickell said on Aug. 6, the mother of a 15-year-old runaway called the sheriff’s department and said her daughter was being held captive at a home on the east side of Flint.

The teen had run away about three weeks prior, and while on the streets met Nolden, whose street name is “Murder."

Pickell said the teen went to a home at 1414 W. Stewart with Nolden after he offered her a place to stay.

Pickell claims Nolden had sex with the minor and took photos of her in the nude. Nolden then allegedly posted those photos on a well-known prostitution website.

The girl was advertised on the website as “Madison,” a 19-year-old, according to Pickell. Pickell said Nolden arranged meet-ups for her.

Investigators said Nolden drove the teen to those meet-ups where she performed sex acts and then would hand the money over to Nolden.

After one of those meet-ups, Nolden allegedly gave the teen crack cocaine and a prescription drug that Pickell described as a chemical restraint. Pickell said it put her into a stupor where she was always tired, and slept a lot, allowing Nolden to leave her at the house.

The girl was eventually able to get to a phone and made contact with her mom who then got a hold of police.

Pickell said when the teen was taken from the home, she was hysterical and high on crack cocaine. He said the teen is now in a facility where she is getting help.

"They take advantage of young girls, teenagers," Pickell said.

Nolden has been arraigned on 14 charges including human trafficking, prostitution, criminal sexual conduct, delivery of cocaine and child sexual abuse. His bond is set at $905,000.

“This is just one case of what goes on in our community,” Pickell said.

Another woman, Tayanna Johnson, whose street name is “Red,” and was also staying at the house, is facing two counts in connection with the incident.

