Man nicknamed "Murder" charged with sex trafficking a 15-year-old

In this week’s Top 5 on 5, we’re sending you outdoors as we look for the best food truck in Mid-Michigan.More >
A Saginaw County man has been charged, accused of stalking a woman at Target.More >
Prosecutors said a 15-year-old runaway was trafficked for sex, pumped full of drugs, and now the man they said is responsible has been charged.More >
A Michigan day care is under state investigation for the tenth time since 2014 after two parents say staff left their young daughter in pain for hours.More >
Hospital staff told police that the baby suffered multiple skull fractures, and his injuries were not consistent with a child falling.More >
An overturned semi caused all lanes of southbound I-75 to shut down at M-46 in Saginaw County on Wednesday.More >
Authorities have identified a motorcyclist killed in a hit-and-run that sparked a local manhunt ending when the suspect committed suicide.More >
Authorities also said they saw what they believed to be a ball of heroin on the floor next to the mother.More >
Police in South Carolina say a woman they saw speed through a stop sign at 60 mph (97 kph) told officers she needn't be arrested because she's a "very clean, thoroughbred, white girl."More >
A man and a woman are facing charges after authorities seized drugs and firearms from an adult assisted living facility they managed.More >
