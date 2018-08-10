Animal tests positive for swine flu at Shiawassee County Fair

An outbreak of a deadly virus is closing down an attraction at a local county fair.

Organizers are figuring out how pigs were infected with the swine flu at the Shiawassee County Fair.

Closed signs and fencing cloak the Shiawassee Fair's Swine Barn with not even one pig in sight.

That's because on Thursday night, Fair Manager Ric Crawford and barn superintendents noticed that a group of pigs started looking sick.

Some of them even spiking 105 degree fevers triggering Crawford to call the state veterinarian.

"She came out that night she did samples on our suspect animals and the next day we did get a call from the state and said one test came back positive for swine influenza," Crawford said.

With more than 30 years of experience, Crawford knew he had to act quickly for the safety of both the animals and fair visitors.

"In compliance with recommendations from the State Veterinarian and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD), we are quarantining our swine department in response to ONE animal that has tested positive for influenza," the fair posted on Facebook.

The swine barn closed at about 3 p.m. on Friday and it was closed off to the public so they could quarantine the swine that may have been infected.

One of the almost 400 pigs in the barn was Brian Frye's. Even though his pig didn't show symptoms, the possibility was enough of a scare.

"I felt like it'd be a risk to my pig because I didn't know all about the flu so I was scared that it might hurt the pig and effect the sale," Frye said.

But the pigs aren't the only ones at risk. Just two weeks ago, two people who visited the Fowlerville Family Fair contracted swine flu.

That's just a little over 25 miles from the Shiawassee County Fair. Frye said stories like that have him worried.

"I just really hope no one gets sick," Frye said.

But Ric Crawford said their fast action hopefully prevented that. He said the state vet spent hours testing every single pig and still only one came up positive.

Once the barn was cleared all healthy pigs were taken home and now the process of deep cleaning beings.

While no fair visitors have come forward showing symptoms, Crawford said they will continue to monitor the situation closely.

"If you have been to the Shiawassee County Fair and you do get flu-like symptoms, please go to your physician let them know you've been here and notify us if they think it is from the swine flu influenza," Crawford said.

All other animal exhibits remain open to visitors.

