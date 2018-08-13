Parents beware! Police warn strangers using online games to meet up with kids

Local police are warning parents after they received multiple reports about potential predators using online games to set up meetings with children.

The Lapeer County Sheriff’s Department posted the warning Friday on their Facebook page. The department is urging parents to monitor all outlets of communication their children may be using, including social media, cell phones and online games.

“Unfortunately, predators will use every avenue possible to reach minor children and use a bait tactic to build trust and communicate with children of all age,” the department wrote on Facebook.

Investigators said in some cases predators pretended to be teenagers, while others did not hide their age at all.

“Please make sure your children are aware of the dangers associated with online gaming, chatting and social media (including all cell phone apps),” the department wrote.

The sheriff’s office said parents should never assume their children are safe using any form of online communication.

