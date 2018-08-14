Inmate who escaped Michigan hospital is in custody

An inmate who escaped police custody while at a Michigan hospital is now in custody.

Ian Riley-Jackson Davis, 32, escaped from the Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial Hospital in Fremont about 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 14.

Davis is an inmate at the Newaygo County Jail.

Residents were asked to lock their car doors and keep an eye out while police looked for Davis.

