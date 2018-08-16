More than 150 marijuana plants seized in search

More than 150 marijuana plants were seized during the execution of a search warrant in Arenac County on Wednesday.

The search was conducted by officers from the Strike Team Investigative Narcotics Group in Sims Township.

Officers seized 158 marijuana plants, process marijuana, grow/processing equipment and a 2010 Chevrolet pickup.

A 55-year-old man was arrested for delivery/manufacturing marijuana. He is awaiting arraignment.

STING was assisted by the Arenac County Sheriff's Office, Richfield Township Public Safety and the Michigan State Police West Branch Post.

