Michigan reinstates work requirements for food assistance

A 3-year-old boy has died following a rollover crash.More >
The bodies of two young girls were submerged in crude oil for four days before authorities discovered them on Thursday.More >
Crews scoured Saginaw on Friday looking for something you may not expect. It turns out the city is filled with abandoned mines, which could pose a danger for residents if they collapse.More >
Michigan State Police Lt. David Kaiser said troopers were sent to assist Owosso police in a barricaded subject.More >
A northern Michigan man has been charged with raping a teenage girl inside his semi a year ago.More >
Police said Shanann Watts was found dead on property owned by Anadarko Petroleum, where her husband, 33-year-old Christopher Watts, worked as an operator.More >
Two people were seriously injured after a SUV crashed into a tree on Friday.More >
Many people on food assistance will soon have to work to eat. The state is tightening the rules for assistance for certain able-bodied adults.More >
Consumer advocacy group Consumer Reports is warning parents to limit some types of baby food after finding "worrisome" levels of toxic chemicals, such as arsenic and lead, in them.More >
The school district sent a letter home to parents after the incident, explaining that the problem was that the student was not complying with a "reasonable request."More >
