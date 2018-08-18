Saginaw Co. Health Department holds back to school walk-in clinic

Michigan State Police responded to a report about a dead female in Hale Saturday night.More >
Michigan State Police responded to a report about a dead female in Hale Saturday night.More >
Police are investigating an attempted breaking and entering after a vehicle drove into the back of a business.More >
Police are investigating an attempted breaking and entering after a vehicle drove into the back of a business.More >
A barricaded hostage situation in Owosso ended with the suspect taking his own life.More >
A barricaded hostage situation in Owosso ended with the suspect taking his own life.More >
Investigators are currently interviewing the mother. They say it is possible that she could face charges.More >
Investigators are currently interviewing the mother. They say it is possible that she could face charges.More >
Chris and Shanann Watts detailed their life on social media. They shared photos of beach vacations to San Diego and screengrabs of lovey-dovey text messages.More >
Chris and Shanann Watts detailed their life on social media. They shared photos of beach vacations to San Diego and screengrabs of lovey-dovey text messages.More >
These results are not good.More >
These results are not good.More >
The bodies of two young girls were submerged in crude oil for four days before authorities discovered them on Thursday.More >
The bodies of two young girls were submerged in crude oil for four days before authorities discovered them on Thursday.More >
Many people on food assistance will soon have to work to eat. The state is tightening the rules for assistance for certain able-bodied adults.More >
Many people on food assistance will soon have to work to eat. The state is tightening the rules for assistance for certain able-bodied adults.More >
Investigators are looking into a heroin overdose that killed a Roscommon man.More >
Investigators are looking into a heroin overdose that killed a Roscommon man.More >
A 3-year-old boy has died following a rollover crash.More >
A 3-year-old boy has died following a rollover crash.More >