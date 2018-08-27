Man meets grandchildren for 1st time after finding daughter through DNA kit

A massive prostitution sting in northern Michigan has led to the arrest of more than two dozen men across seven counties.More >
A massive prostitution sting in northern Michigan has led to the arrest of more than two dozen men across seven counties.More >
Thousands of families are without power Monday morning after severe thunderstorms rolled through Mid-Michigan.More >
Thousands of families are without power Monday morning after severe thunderstorms rolled through Mid-Michigan.More >
Authorities are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a Saginaw woman.More >
Authorities are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a Saginaw woman.More >
Authorities are investigating after a man was hit and killed while standing on I-75.More >
Authorities are investigating after a man was hit and killed while standing on I-75.More >
A local police department is reminding drivers to use caution during the school year as the community mourns a young life lost.More >
A local police department is reminding drivers to use caution during the school year as the community mourns a young life lost.More >
Authorities are asking the community to keep an eye out for a wanted man who escaped a Michigan hospital.More >
Authorities are asking the community to keep an eye out for a wanted man who escaped a Michigan hospital.More >
The City of Midland reports there are several water main breaks following heavy downpours from severe storms overnight.More >
The City of Midland reports there are several water main breaks following heavy downpours from severe storms overnight.More >
A 6-year-old boy stood up to a group of bullies and landed in the hospital.More >
A 6-year-old boy stood up to a group of bullies and landed in the hospital.More >
Severe weather overnight may have put some on high-alert.More >
Severe weather overnight may have put some on high-alert.More >
After decades of searching, a Saginaw woman's quest to find her father is now over.More >
After decades of searching, a Saginaw woman's quest to find her father is now over.More >