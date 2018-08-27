Local woman celebrating her 106th birthday

A massive prostitution sting in northern Michigan has led to the arrest of more than two dozen men across seven counties.More >
A local police department is reminding drivers to use caution during the school year as the community mourns a young life lost.More >
Two parents were arrested in Texas after allegedly leaving their 11-year-old daughter home alone to go to a concert in Detroit.More >
After decades of searching, a Saginaw woman's quest to find her father is now over.More >
A Good Samaritan found himself in a bad situation on a Michigan highway. Now, his close call is going viral on social media as he warns motorists to beware and trust your instincts.More >
Get the latest First Warn 5 Forecast here!More >
Police are searching for a man in the deaths of a young couple in suburban Detroit.More >
A Colorado mother said her son committed suicide just weeks after coming out as gay.More >
Authorities are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a Saginaw woman.More >
The 17-year-old Gladwin teen was arrested for two counts of auto theft, resisting arrest and driving while intoxicated, according to police.More >
