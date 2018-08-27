Local woman celebrating her 106th birthday

A Mid-Michigan woman is taking the time to talk about a rare event, her 106th birthday.

“If you have a lot of time, I could tell you a lot of things,” Alice Rezmer said.

She is showing the kind of spunk that’s endeared her to residents at Close to Home assisted living in Bay City.

Rezmer grew up on a farm at a time when wells were dug by hand and working the fields was physically demanding.

“Every tool we had to walk behind,” Rezmer said. “You walked all day long.”

But she persevered, got married and had six children, five of whom are still living.

We asked her the age-old question about the secret to longevity.

“Well I don’t know if you’d call it a secret,” Rezmer said. “I know I worked hard, and we ate three square meals a day. We didn’t just go to McDonald’s and get a meal.”

For her birthday she received a bouquet of flowers and gift certificates.

