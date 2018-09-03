Mid-Michigan dog sets new world record for dock diving

A kayak ride on Lake Superior that ended in the deaths of four Wisconsin family members would have been difficult even for experienced paddlers, officials say.More >
A grandfather was stabbed to death in a park after asking a man to stop doing drugs in front of kids at a park.More >
Hundreds of families were without power in northern Mid-Michigan after another round of showers and thunderstorms moved through overnight.More >
Participants in the traditional Labor Day walk across the Mackinac Bridge should expect some changes -- and prepare for traffic tie-ups.More >
Residents are cleaning up after a tornado touched down in Michigan over Labor Day weekend.More >
The Gladwin City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in its search for a missing 16-year-old.More >
A massive prostitution sting in northern Michigan has led to the arrest of more than two dozen men across seven counties.More >
Slim Shady definitely stood up Friday when he released a surprise tenth album, Kamikaze.More >
A missing woman's body was found over Labor Day weekend in Buel Township, and officials are investigating her death as a homicide.More >
Vermont wildlife officials say a moose drowned in Lake Champlain.More >
