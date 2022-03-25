Allegiant passenger can’t reach customer service after canceled flights

Hundreds of passengers have been affected by cancelled Allegiant Air flights to and from Flint Bishop International Airport.
News

State Legislature approves over $4B infrastructure repair plan

Updated: 10 hours ago
By James Paxson
The Michigan House and Senate approved a $4.8 billion supplemental budget bill Wednesday to help fix multiple infrastructure priorities.

Crime

Guns, narcotics seized from home after man injured in Saginaw shooting

Updated: 10 hours ago
By Stephen Borowy
Authorities seized multiple guns and a quantity of narcotics following a shooting in the city of Saginaw that injured one man.

News

Kildee announces new legislation to lower gas prices, bolster energy independence

Updated: 10 hours ago
By Stephen Borowy
Congressman Dan Kildee announced new legislation to lower gas prices and strengthen the country’s energy independence.

Biden promises new Ukraine aid, warns Russia on chemical weapons

Updated: 6 hours ago
By CHRIS MEGERIAN, LORNE COOK and AAMER MADHANI
The leaders spent Thursday crafting their next steps to counter Russia’s month-old invasion — and huddling over how they might respond should Putin deploy chemical, biological or even a nuclear weapon.

News

Mackinac Bridge closes to traffic due to icy conditions

Updated: 13 hours ago
By Stephen Borowy
The Mackinac Bridge is closed to all traffic due to icy conditions.

Crime

Cash reward offered for information on suspect in shooting death of 7-year-old

Updated: 13 hours ago
By Brianna Owczarzak
The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a Pontiac teenager who is accused of driving the car used in a gang-related shooting that left a 7-year-old girl dead.
News

Updated: 2 hours ago
News

TV5 news update: Thursday evening, March 24

Updated: 6 hours ago
Flint Bishop International Airport is rolling out two electric vehicle charging stations, Congressman Dan Kildee announced new legislation to drop gas prices, and your forecast.

News

First Warn 5: Thursday evening, March 24

Updated: 6 hours ago
Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your First Warn 5 Forecast.

News

Hemlock schools named Innovative District of the Year

Updated: 6 hours ago
A local school district is in the spotlight for its innovative education.

News

Heavy rainfall causing higher water levels in Midland, Gladwin Co. lakes

Updated: 13 hours ago
By Stephen Borowy
Recent heavy rainfall is causing higher water levels for lakes in Midland and Gladwin counties.

Crime

Police: Flint mother arrested after 4-year-old accidentally shot with unsecured pistol

Updated: 14 hours ago
By Stephen Borowy
A mother was arrested after police say her child shot themselves with a gun they found in the home.

News

U. of Michigan settles sex-abuse lawsuit brought by students

Updated: 13 hours ago
By The Associated Press
The deal was filed in federal court on Thursday.

Crime

Suspect of Oxford school shooting to remain in Oakland Co. Jail

Updated: 15 hours ago
By Stephen Borowy
The accused Oxford High School shooter will remain at the Oakland County Jail while he waits for his trial to begin.

Forecast

More showers Thursday, snow chances return tonight

Updated: 16 hours ago
By John Gross
Get the latest FirstWarn5 forecast here!

News

Retired businesswoman announces campaign to unseat Representative Dan Kildee

Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 8:47 PM EDT
By James Paxson
Retired businesswoman and Genesee County resident Candice Miller has announced she is running as a republican against Representative Dan Kildee, a democrat, for Michigan's new 8th Congressional District.

Hundreds frustrated after Allegiant cancels flights at Flint Bishop Airport

Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT
By James Felton and Anna Muckenfuss
Hundreds of passengers are frustrated after one airline has seen a slew of delays and cancellations in and out of Flint’s Bishop International Airport.

News

Flint Community School Board president removed after ‘severe’ threat, still board member

Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:57 PM EDT
|
Flint Community Schools is holding a special board meeting on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

News

Midland mayor highlights getting back on track in State of City

Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT
|
Midland has a long road to recovery from floods and a pandemic.

News

Residents tired of driving on pothole riddled road

Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT
|
With all the rain falling, more potholes are expected to pop up on mid-Michigan roads.

Crime

Several men arrested during 4-month GHOST operation

Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 2:46 PM EDT
|
Several men have been arrested following a four-month operation by the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST).

Crime

Sheriff: Multiple schools see uptick in threats

Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:08 PM EDT
|
Several schools in Genesee County saw an uptick in threats on Tuesday, according to Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson.

News

Work continues on new Saginaw Co. Animal Care & Control facility

Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT
By Stephen Borowy
Construction work on the Saginaw County Animal Care and Control’s new facility is making more progress.

News

Congressmen get extension for Midland Center of the Arts to apply for federal assistance following flood damage

Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT
By James Paxson
The Midland Center for the Arts will have extra time to apply for federal assistance to repair flood damage caused by the Edenville and Sanford Dams failing.

National

Witness: Whitmer kidnapping aimed at stopping Biden win

Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT
|
In his testimony Wednesday, Ty Garbin didn’t say why he thought a kidnapping would accomplish that. But he said it would cause a “disruption” right before the election.

News

Humane Society of Midland Co. rescues 42 puppies from south Texas

Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:39 AM EDT
|
The puppies arrived Tuesday, and are settling in.

News

Flint Transportation Director leaving for road commission opportunity

Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT
|
Flint Transportation Director John Daly is moving on from the Vehicle City.

News

Lake Fenton student arrested for social media threat

Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT
|
The post showed some rifles with a caption “don’t come to school tomorrow.”

News

Statewide tornado drill scheduled for Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 9:17 AM EDT
|
Michiganders should be aware of a statewide tornado drill at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23.

National

Jackson heading for likely confirmation despite GOP darts

Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 8:06 PM EDT
|
In what Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., described as “a trial by ordeal,” Jackson spent her first day of hearings answering GOP concerns and highlighting her empathetic style on the bench.

News

Board of Commissioners urges state legislature to amend Mi Auto Insurance Reform Act

Updated: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:11 PM EDT
|
A local community is pushing back against the state's No Fault Auto Insurance Reform Act.

News

Allegiant Air cancels 22 flights to and from Flint in last three weeks

Updated: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:02 PM EDT
|
In the first three weeks of March, Allegiant Air has canceled 22 of its 245 flights in and out of Flint Bishop International Airport.