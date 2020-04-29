A 19-year-old is in critical condition after being shot in the head.
Michigan State Police report that at 3:15 p.m. on April 28 a man arrived at a local hospital after being shot in the 1400 block of Forest Hill Avenue in Flint.
Two witnesses who were in the vehicle at the time of the shooting told troopers they were driving past another vehicle in that location when that vehicle opened fire.
There’s no word on suspects at this time.
