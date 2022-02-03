High school football rankings and schedules

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WNEM) - The high school football season is here.

Here is a look at the upcoming schedule from schools across Mid-Michigan.

Blue Water Area Conference

Vassar at Algonac Muskrats (0-0) 8/25

Almont Raiders (0-0) at Marysville 8/25

Armada Tigers (0-0) at Marine City 8/25

Croswell-Lexington Pioneers (0-0) at Saginaw Swan Valley 8/25

Imlay City Spartans (0-0) at Hazel Park 8/25

North Branch Broncos (0-0) at Redford Thurston 8/25

St. Clair at Richmond Blue Devils (0-0) 8/25

Dearborn Heights Annapolis at Yale Bulldogs (0-0) 8/25

Central Michigan Athletic Conference

Bath Fighting Bees (0-0) at Mt. Morris 8/25

Carson City-Crystal at Fowler Eagles (0-0) 8/26

Durand at Laingsburg Wolfpack (0-0) 8/25

Dansville Aggies (0-0) at Leslie 8/26

Redford Union at Pewamo-Westphalia Pirates (0-0) 8/26

Potterville Vikings (0-0) at East Jackson 8/26

Saranac Redskins (0-0) at Erie Mason 8/26

Flint Metro League

Bay City John Glenn at Clio Mustangs (0-0) 8/25

Fowlerville at Corunna Cavaliers (0-0) 8/25

Midland Dow at Fenton Tigers (0-0) 8/25

Flint Carman-Ainsworth at Flint Kearsley Hornet (0-0) 8/25

Flint Powers at Flushing Raiders (0-0) 8/25

Goodrich Martians (0-0) at Frankenmuth 8/25

Royal Oak at Holly Broncos (0-0) 8/25

Gaylord at Lake Fenton Blue Devils (0-0) 8/26

Linden Eagles (0-0) at Garden City 8/25

Ortonville Brandon Blackhawks (0-0) at Bay City Central 8/25

Owosso Trojans (0-0) at Wyoming Kelloggsville 8/25

Swartz Creek Dragons (0-0) at Flint Southwestern 8/26

Genesee Area Conference

Burton Bendle Tigers (0-0) at Dearborn Heights Star International 8/25

Burton Bentley Bulldogs (0-0) at Memphis 8/26

Saginaw Nouvel at Flint Beecher Bucs (0-0) 8/26

Flint Hamady Hawks (0-0) at Lansing Eastern 8/25

Flint New Standard Academy Spartans (0-0)

Swartz Creek at Flint Southwestern Jaguars (0-0) 8/26

Greater Thumb Conference

Ubly Bearcats (0-0) at Bad Axe Hatchets (0-0) 8/26

Caro Tigers (0-0) at Marlette Red Raiders (0-0) 8/25

Cass City Red Hawks (0-0) at Reese Rockets (0-0) 8/26

Sandusky Redskins (0-0) at Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Lakers (0-0) 8/26

Harbor Beach Pirates (0-0) at Unionville-Sebewaing Patriots (0-0) 8/26

Burton Bentley at Memphis Yellowjackets (0-0) 8/26

Vassar Vulcans (0-0) at Algonac 8/25

Highland Conference

Beal City Aggies (0-0) at Evart Wildcats (0-0) 8/26

Oscoda at Houghton Lake Bobcats (0-0) 8/25

Lake City Trojans (0-0) at Cheboygan 8/26

LeRoy Pine River Bucks (0-0) at Addison 8/25

Manton Rangers (0-0) at Hesperia 8/26

McBain Ramblers (0-0) at Kingsley 8/25

Grayling at Roscommon Bucks (0-0) 8/25

Jack Pine Conference

Beaverton Beavers (0-0) at Evart 8/26

Clare Pioneers (0-0)

Gladwin Flying G’s (0-0) at Remus Chippewa Hills 8/26

St. Charles at Harrison Hornets (0-0) 8/26

Pinconning Spartans (0-0) at Standish-Sterling 8/25

Sanford Meridian Mustangs (0-0) at Midland Bullock Creek 8/26

Shepherd Bluejays (0-0) at Alma 8/25

Mid-Michigan Activities Conference

Saginaw MLS at Byron Eagles (0-0) 8/25

Chesaning Indians (0-0) at Bridgeport 8/25

Durand Railroaders (0-0) at Laingsburg 8/25

Montrose Rams (0-0) at Clarkston Everest Collegiate 8/25

Bath at Mt Morris Panthers (0-0) 8/25

Jackson Lumen Christi at New Lothrop Hornets (0-0) 8/25

Ovid-Elsie Marauders (0-0) at Portland 8/25

Mid State Activities Conference

Carson City-Crystal Eagles (0-0) at Fowler 8/26

St Charles Bulldogs (0-0) at Harrison 8/26

Saginaw Valley League

Ortonville Brandon at Bay City Central Wolves (0-0) 8/25

Ypsilanti Community at Bay City Western Warriors (0-0) 8/25

Clarkston at Davison Cardinals (0-0) 8/25

Flint Carman-Ainsworth Cavaliers (0-0) at Flint Kearsley 8/25

Grandville at Grand Blanc Bobcats (0-0) 8/25

Ann Arbor Huron at Lapeer Lightning (0-0) 8/26

Cadillac at Midland Chemics (0-0) 8/26

Midland Dow Chargers (0-0) at Fenton 8/25

Kalamazoo Central at Mt Pleasant Oilers (0-0) 8/26

Romulus Summit Academy North at Saginaw Arthur Hill Lumberjacks 8/25

Saginaw Heritage Hawks (0-0) at Alpena 8/25

St Joseph at Traverse City Central Trojans (0-0) 8/26

Marquette at Traverse City West Titans (0-0) 8/25

Tri-Valley Conference

Shepherd at Alma Panthers (0-0) 8/25

Bay City John Glenn Bobcats (0-0) at Clio 8/25

Carrollton Cavaliers (0-0) at Birch Run Panthers (0-0) 8/25

Chesaning at Bridgeport Bearcats (0-0) 8/25

Essexville Garber Dukes (0-0) at Hemlock Huskies (0-0) 8/25

Goodrich at Frankenmuth Eagles (0-0) 8/25

TBD at Freeland Falcons (0-0) 8/25

Homer at Ithaca Yellowjackets (0-0) 8/26

Sanford Meridian at Midland Bullock Creek Lancers (0-0) 8/26

Detroit Southeastern at Millington Cardinals (0-0) 8/25

Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary Cardinals (0-0) at Byron 8/25

Saginaw Nouvel Catholic Panthers (0-0) at Flint Beecher 8/26

Croswell-Lexington at Saginaw Swan Valley Vikings (0-0) 8/25

Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest at Saginaw Valley Lutheran Chargers (0-0) 8/25

Pinconning at Standish-Sterling Panthers (0-0) 8/25

Grandville Calvin Christian at St. Louis Sharks (0-0) 8/25

8-Man Football

North Star League

AuGres-Sims Wolverines (0-0) at Atlanta Huskies (0-0) 8/26

Posen Vikings (0-0) at Hale Eagles (0-0) 8/26

Hillman Tigers (0-0) at Whittemore-Prescott Cardinals (0-0) 8/26

Mio-AuSable Thunderbolts (0-0) at Lincoln Alcona Tigers (0-0) 8/26

St. Helen Charleton Heston Patriots (0-0) at Rogers City Hurons (0-0) 8/26

North Central Thumb League

Akron-Fairgrove Vikings (0-0) at Kingston Cardinals (0-0) 8/26

Deckerville Eagles (0-0) at Ashley Bears (0-0) 8/26

Bay City All Saints Cougars (0-0) at Auburn Hills Oakland Christian Lancers (0-0) 8/26

New Haven Merritt Mustangs (0-0) at Burton Atherton Wolverines (0-0) 8/26

Capac Chiefs (0-0) at Kinde North Huron Warriors (0-0) 8/25

Carsonville-Port Sanilac Tigers (0-0) at Flint International Flames (0-0) 8/26

Caseville Eagles (0-0) at Mayville Wildcats (0-0) 8/25

Adrian Lenawee Christian at Genesee Wolves (0-0) 8/26

Peck Pirates (0-0) at Brown City 8/25

