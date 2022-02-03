High school football rankings and schedules
MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WNEM) - The high school football season is here.
Here is a look at the upcoming schedule from schools across Mid-Michigan.
Blue Water Area Conference
Vassar at Algonac Muskrats (0-0) 8/25
Almont Raiders (0-0) at Marysville 8/25
Armada Tigers (0-0) at Marine City 8/25
Croswell-Lexington Pioneers (0-0) at Saginaw Swan Valley 8/25
Imlay City Spartans (0-0) at Hazel Park 8/25
North Branch Broncos (0-0) at Redford Thurston 8/25
St. Clair at Richmond Blue Devils (0-0) 8/25
Dearborn Heights Annapolis at Yale Bulldogs (0-0) 8/25
Central Michigan Athletic Conference
Bath Fighting Bees (0-0) at Mt. Morris 8/25
Carson City-Crystal at Fowler Eagles (0-0) 8/26
Durand at Laingsburg Wolfpack (0-0) 8/25
Dansville Aggies (0-0) at Leslie 8/26
Redford Union at Pewamo-Westphalia Pirates (0-0) 8/26
Potterville Vikings (0-0) at East Jackson 8/26
Saranac Redskins (0-0) at Erie Mason 8/26
Flint Metro League
Bay City John Glenn at Clio Mustangs (0-0) 8/25
Fowlerville at Corunna Cavaliers (0-0) 8/25
Midland Dow at Fenton Tigers (0-0) 8/25
Flint Carman-Ainsworth at Flint Kearsley Hornet (0-0) 8/25
Flint Powers at Flushing Raiders (0-0) 8/25
Goodrich Martians (0-0) at Frankenmuth 8/25
Royal Oak at Holly Broncos (0-0) 8/25
Gaylord at Lake Fenton Blue Devils (0-0) 8/26
Linden Eagles (0-0) at Garden City 8/25
Ortonville Brandon Blackhawks (0-0) at Bay City Central 8/25
Owosso Trojans (0-0) at Wyoming Kelloggsville 8/25
Swartz Creek Dragons (0-0) at Flint Southwestern 8/26
Genesee Area Conference
Burton Bendle Tigers (0-0) at Dearborn Heights Star International 8/25
Burton Bentley Bulldogs (0-0) at Memphis 8/26
Saginaw Nouvel at Flint Beecher Bucs (0-0) 8/26
Flint Hamady Hawks (0-0) at Lansing Eastern 8/25
Flint New Standard Academy Spartans (0-0)
Swartz Creek at Flint Southwestern Jaguars (0-0) 8/26
Greater Thumb Conference
Ubly Bearcats (0-0) at Bad Axe Hatchets (0-0) 8/26
Caro Tigers (0-0) at Marlette Red Raiders (0-0) 8/25
Cass City Red Hawks (0-0) at Reese Rockets (0-0) 8/26
Sandusky Redskins (0-0) at Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Lakers (0-0) 8/26
Harbor Beach Pirates (0-0) at Unionville-Sebewaing Patriots (0-0) 8/26
Burton Bentley at Memphis Yellowjackets (0-0) 8/26
Vassar Vulcans (0-0) at Algonac 8/25
Highland Conference
Beal City Aggies (0-0) at Evart Wildcats (0-0) 8/26
Oscoda at Houghton Lake Bobcats (0-0) 8/25
Lake City Trojans (0-0) at Cheboygan 8/26
LeRoy Pine River Bucks (0-0) at Addison 8/25
Manton Rangers (0-0) at Hesperia 8/26
McBain Ramblers (0-0) at Kingsley 8/25
Grayling at Roscommon Bucks (0-0) 8/25
Jack Pine Conference
Beaverton Beavers (0-0) at Evart 8/26
Clare Pioneers (0-0)
Gladwin Flying G’s (0-0) at Remus Chippewa Hills 8/26
St. Charles at Harrison Hornets (0-0) 8/26
Pinconning Spartans (0-0) at Standish-Sterling 8/25
Sanford Meridian Mustangs (0-0) at Midland Bullock Creek 8/26
Shepherd Bluejays (0-0) at Alma 8/25
Mid-Michigan Activities Conference
Saginaw MLS at Byron Eagles (0-0) 8/25
Chesaning Indians (0-0) at Bridgeport 8/25
Durand Railroaders (0-0) at Laingsburg 8/25
Montrose Rams (0-0) at Clarkston Everest Collegiate 8/25
Bath at Mt Morris Panthers (0-0) 8/25
Jackson Lumen Christi at New Lothrop Hornets (0-0) 8/25
Ovid-Elsie Marauders (0-0) at Portland 8/25
Mid State Activities Conference
Carson City-Crystal Eagles (0-0) at Fowler 8/26
St Charles Bulldogs (0-0) at Harrison 8/26
Saginaw Valley League
Ortonville Brandon at Bay City Central Wolves (0-0) 8/25
Ypsilanti Community at Bay City Western Warriors (0-0) 8/25
Clarkston at Davison Cardinals (0-0) 8/25
Flint Carman-Ainsworth Cavaliers (0-0) at Flint Kearsley 8/25
Grandville at Grand Blanc Bobcats (0-0) 8/25
Ann Arbor Huron at Lapeer Lightning (0-0) 8/26
Cadillac at Midland Chemics (0-0) 8/26
Midland Dow Chargers (0-0) at Fenton 8/25
Kalamazoo Central at Mt Pleasant Oilers (0-0) 8/26
Romulus Summit Academy North at Saginaw Arthur Hill Lumberjacks 8/25
Saginaw Heritage Hawks (0-0) at Alpena 8/25
St Joseph at Traverse City Central Trojans (0-0) 8/26
Marquette at Traverse City West Titans (0-0) 8/25
Tri-Valley Conference
Shepherd at Alma Panthers (0-0) 8/25
Bay City John Glenn Bobcats (0-0) at Clio 8/25
Carrollton Cavaliers (0-0) at Birch Run Panthers (0-0) 8/25
Chesaning at Bridgeport Bearcats (0-0) 8/25
Essexville Garber Dukes (0-0) at Hemlock Huskies (0-0) 8/25
Goodrich at Frankenmuth Eagles (0-0) 8/25
TBD at Freeland Falcons (0-0) 8/25
Homer at Ithaca Yellowjackets (0-0) 8/26
Sanford Meridian at Midland Bullock Creek Lancers (0-0) 8/26
Detroit Southeastern at Millington Cardinals (0-0) 8/25
Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary Cardinals (0-0) at Byron 8/25
Saginaw Nouvel Catholic Panthers (0-0) at Flint Beecher 8/26
Croswell-Lexington at Saginaw Swan Valley Vikings (0-0) 8/25
Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest at Saginaw Valley Lutheran Chargers (0-0) 8/25
Pinconning at Standish-Sterling Panthers (0-0) 8/25
Grandville Calvin Christian at St. Louis Sharks (0-0) 8/25
8-Man Football
North Star League
AuGres-Sims Wolverines (0-0) at Atlanta Huskies (0-0) 8/26
Posen Vikings (0-0) at Hale Eagles (0-0) 8/26
Hillman Tigers (0-0) at Whittemore-Prescott Cardinals (0-0) 8/26
Mio-AuSable Thunderbolts (0-0) at Lincoln Alcona Tigers (0-0) 8/26
St. Helen Charleton Heston Patriots (0-0) at Rogers City Hurons (0-0) 8/26
North Central Thumb League
Akron-Fairgrove Vikings (0-0) at Kingston Cardinals (0-0) 8/26
Deckerville Eagles (0-0) at Ashley Bears (0-0) 8/26
Bay City All Saints Cougars (0-0) at Auburn Hills Oakland Christian Lancers (0-0) 8/26
New Haven Merritt Mustangs (0-0) at Burton Atherton Wolverines (0-0) 8/26
Capac Chiefs (0-0) at Kinde North Huron Warriors (0-0) 8/25
Carsonville-Port Sanilac Tigers (0-0) at Flint International Flames (0-0) 8/26
Caseville Eagles (0-0) at Mayville Wildcats (0-0) 8/25
Adrian Lenawee Christian at Genesee Wolves (0-0) 8/26
Peck Pirates (0-0) at Brown City 8/25
