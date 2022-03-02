Auto insurance reform causing problems for some

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM)- Reforms to Michigan’s auto insurance law promised to save driver’s money on their monthly premiums, but the move is proving to be more expensive for some.

The changes went into effect last summer and crash survivors who relied on that unlimited medical coverage are finding it harder to get the care they need.

“He was in a head-on collision back in 2016,” said Courtney Cooney.

As a result, Cooney’s little brother suffered a severe traumatic brain injury.

“He’s left non-verbal. He can’t walk. He’s a hemiplegic. And you know a lot of neurological issues because of that,” Cooney said.

Cooney’s brother is at home and needs round the clock care. Something she said is more difficult now because of the Michigan No-Fault Auto Insurance Reform Act.

“We’ve lost our agency. We lost our case manager. We lost our transportation. Family is limited to how many hours we can caregive for him,” Cooney said.

That is because the law has a fee schedule that limits how much home health agencies and rehab facilities can be paid or reimbursed for the care of patients like Cooney’s brother.

April Brown is with Advisa Care Home Healthcare.

“Catastrophic auto accident survivors are definitely being left behind,” Brown said.

She said about 40 health care companies have closed since the fee schedule took effect July 1, 2021. Brown said she worries about the financial health of Advisa Care.

“I would say it’s not sustainable for much longer. I’m talking days or weeks, not months,” Brown said.

Brown said that leaves car crash victims with fewer options.

“I have to say no everyday James, to taking care of someone. And I’m just going to tell you that the stories that we hear are heartbreaking,” Brown said.

State Representative Phil Green, who introduced a bill to reform the law, said we’re all at risk of being turned away by health care providers if the unthinkable happens.

“They might just say whoa, whoa, whoa, we’re not going to pick you up as a patient because we’re going to lose dollars and that’s going to bring our whole business down. So that’s what this bill fixes,” Green said.

Green said these companies don’t get a Medicare code. He said his bill resolves that issue.

“These other agencies would be linked to either the Medicaid brain injury waiver program or the VA fee schedule,” Green said.

Green said instead of recovering at home, these patients could spend weeks in the emergency room.

“It is putting a burden on our whole health care system,” Green said.

As for Cooney, she said her family is hoping Green’s bill becomes a much-needed law.

“It’s just been, you know, just devastating for us,” Cooney said.

