Genesee Co. Commissioners vote for in-person report on recall petition

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) -A local organization is speaking out after hundreds of signatures for a recall petition were deemed invalid.

“Public servants must show their work and explain how a decision is made. Sometimes that requires that laws or regulations be accurately cited,” one Fenton resident said.

Genesee County residents voiced their opinions on the signature count in the Matthew Smith recall campaign at the Genesee County Board of Commissioners meeting on Wednesday.

“To date, we have not been provided with any explanation about which challenged signatures were valid, or what the process was used to review the challenged signatures,” said Jenessa Phillips, with the Committee for School Board Integrity.

The Committee for School Board Integrity wants a report from County Clerk John Cleason explaining his decisions, processes, and communication regarding the recall.

The commissioners agreed, and they voted for an in-person and written report.

“The questions these people had were valid. They deserve answers. You know, it’s my belief that if you had a question like that, any residents, and they came into the clerk’s office, they should be answered in a fair and timely manner,” said Shaun Shumaker, Genesee County 6th district commissioner.

Gleason said he will answer the commissioner’s questions, but even re-checking the signatures was not required in the first place.

“We were just trying to be fair. We had more time before the process was gonna be concluded. We, we knew that this process was gonna be scrutinized. No doubt. And it has been exhaustive,” Gleason said.

Gleason said the reason he validated signatures that were previously invalid was because his office was more lenient and experienced than local clerks. But he said it’s not his job to check his local clerks’ work either.

Last week, Gleason and Davison Township clerk Patrick Miller defended themselves in a press conference.

“The law does not indicate that I am to give that petition to those that have filed the petitions. It only says the person that is being recalled has access,” Gleason said.

Gleason said his office is done with the recall campaign, and the deadline has passed to file challenges.

