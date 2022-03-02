Local store promotes Ukrainian vodka, warns about throwing out potential Russian vodka

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -While the battle over Ukraine is thousands of miles away, Americans are finding ways to help out. One fine wine and liquor store is supporting Ukraine.

Some vodka may not come from where you think it does.

“I got the Kohr and then the…this one...the deluxe,” said Della Bonenfant, a Saginaw resident.

Oppermann’s Cork ‘n’ Ale in Saginaw is promoting two Ukrainian vodkas on their shelves.

“We’d figured we’d rather take the positive stroke and support Ukrainian vodka. And the Kohr is the number two bestselling vodka in the world. So why not? And it’s only $14.99,” said Jeff Oppermann, the owner.

But Oppermann warned against throwing out any potentially Russian vodka you have.

“So, for instance this is real Russian. This is made in Illinois. So just be careful, that’s the one thing I wanna say is for everybody out there, I understand not wanting to support them for the horrible atrocities they’re doing, however, make sure when you are, that you’re not hurting the USA,” Oppermann said.

“I think it’s a sad thing that we still have to go through war and the people of the country that are hurting the children and it’s, it’s, it’s sad that we still have to go through things like this,” Bonenfant said.

She saw the business’s post on Facebook and came to check it out.

“Proud to help the Ukrainian you know, citizens, and their country and support cork ‘n’ ale here in Saginaw,” Bonenfant said.

Oppermann found Kohr at a show in Detroit and appreciated its creamy texture and rich palette -- compared to other European vodkas.

The store also has Nemiroff Vodka.

“Supply chain issues have already been bad; you know with the truckers and the glass shortages and all these other things have already put a damper on the supply chain. Now, with obviously getting Ukrainian vodka here’s, my guess, gonna be really hard,” Oppermann said.

So, now’s the time to get it while it’s cold -- and cheap.

