Less than 2K new COVID-19 cases reported in Michigan

MICHIGAN (WNEM)- There were less than 2,000 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Michigan on Friday.

As of March 4, there were a total of 2,060,698 confirmed cases with 32,118 deaths in Michigan.

There were 1,842 new confirmed cases and 68 new deaths since Wednesday. Among those deaths, 54 were identified during a Vital Records review.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illnesses, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.