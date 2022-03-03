Chief: Kids were all over, some were bleeding after bus crash

SHEPHERD, Mich. (WNEM)- The Shepherd Police Chief described the scene after a bus traveling down US-127 in Isabella County crashed.

The bus was carrying the Ithaca Ski Club when it suddenly moved toward the median, swerved and flipped over injuring several students and shutting down the highway.

The police chief was one of the many first responders on the scene Wednesday afternoon.

Shepherd Police Chief Luke Sawyer jumped into action on a scheduled day off.

“It’s one of those scenes that you hope you never see, especially when it involves kids,” Sawyer said. “Kids were all over the place, some were bleeding, some were crying.”

An Ithaca school bus carrying 24 students and three adults banked left toward the median in the center of the road. Then it swung right, flipping over, and coming to rest off to the side of the highway, leaving many of those on the bus injured.

“To see the fear on their faces, as a dad you know, you want to just grab them and hold on to them and hug them. And that was the neat part, all of the first responders that were there, it wasn’t like we were just treating a number. We were trying to invest as much as possible in the kids you know who were really struggling right then,” Sawyer said.

Even though this was a terrifying moment for those involved, Sawyer did his best to keep things light.

“I did let all of the students know that they had today off of school via Chief Sawyer. I told them that I was giving them the day off of school, they didn’t have to go. And one little boy actually looked at me and he said, ‘are you sure that’s true?’” Sawyer said.

A response that drew laughter Sawyer said. After his work was done, he had one thing on his mind, get home to his kids.

“I went in, woke them up, gave them a hug, told them I loved them,” Sawyer said.

Sawyer said Wednesday’s incident made him think about what’s really important in life.

“We worry and we argue, and we complain about so much stuff, that in the big scheme of things, when it comes to the fact that there were some parents who might not have had their kids come home yesterday, it puts everything into perspective for me,” Sawyer said.

