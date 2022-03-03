Colder but brighter Thursday, warmer for the weekend

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -

After a few rain/snow showers on Wednesday, Thursday is trending colder, but brighter!

We also are tracking a warm up for the weekend.

Here’s your latest forecast!

Today & Tonight (Thursday)

A few snow showers near the shoreline of especially Huron and Sanilac counties will be possible for the morning hours. Also just due to the extra moisture in play from yesterday’s precipitation and temperatures near 20 this morning, be cautious of a few slick spots especially on elevated road surfaces.

Despite this small snow chance, the majority of the region is expecting partly to mostly sunny skies going into this afternoon. Do expect some clouds in the mix from time to time.

Highs will be a touch colder compared to Wednesday; only reaching back into the 20s. Winds will help to bring in some colder air from the NW around 5-10 mph.

Thursday Highs (WNEM)

Partly cloudy and staying dry going into the evening and overnight.

Lows drop back into the teens.

Lows Tonight (WNEM)

Friday

Another dry dry looks to be in store! Some early sun in the morning will lead to an increase in cloud cover going into the afternoon and evening hours.

Highs Friday will be a bit warmer than Thursday, back into the 30s.

Weekend Outlook

Temperature Trend (WNEM)

We are expecting unseasonably warmer temperatures for Saturday and Sunday as a larger storm system approaches from the southwest.

Depending on exact temperatures and placement of precipitation, Saturday morning will still have the low chance for some mixed wintry precipitation to fall. Anything observed looks isolated and not as impactful as temperatures will quickly rise through the 40s near 50 by Saturday afternoon and evening.

We also expect to tap into some drier air associated with the system mid-day Saturday, so precipitation chances will be lower here.

Saturday evening into Sunday morning will have a greater chance to experience just rain as temperatures will stay mild overnight Saturday into Sunday. Sunday looks to be our warmest day with some areas making a run near 60!

Rain Sunday Morning (WNEM)

By Sunday afternoon, most of the rain moves east, and temperatures will begin to fall going towards Sunday evening and night. Rainfall amounts should be manageable with many areas looking to pick up around 0.50″.

There is also the possibility of yet another system right after the weekend Monday into Tuesday. Like any system, the exact track and placement of colder air will determine whether we see more or less snow. Expect more details on this system going into the weekend.

Remember, you can always view the full 7-Day Forecast, whenever it’s convenient for you, right here!

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.