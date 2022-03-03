Delphi salaried retirees would have retirement benefits restored under legislation

WASHINGTON (WNEM) - Congressman Dan Kildee introduced bipartisan legislation to restore retirement benefits to more than 20,000 Delphi salaried retirees.

When General Motors filed for bankruptcy during the great recession, the U.S. Pension Benefit Guarantee Corporation (PBGC) cut retirement benefits by as much as 70 percent for more than 20,000 Delphi salaried retirees including 5,859 retirees in Michigan.

The PBGC assumed responsibility for the terminated benefits but could not pay an individual more than a statutory maximum benefit. Therefore, salaried retirees suffered significant losses to their benefits.

The Susan Muffley Act would restore the terminated pensions, making the retirees whole. The bill would make up the difference between the pension benefits earned by Delphi salaried retirees and what they received following the GM bankruptcy in 2009.

“If you work hard and play by the rules, you should be able to retire with dignity,” Kildee said. “The government rescued GM but left these workers hanging. That’s why what happened to the Delphi Salaried Retirees is such an injustice. These hardworking retirees have waited too long to receive the benefits they earned, and I am proud to introduce legislation today to finally deliver.”

Beneficiaries who have already begun receiving benefits will receive a lump sum payment of the difference between what was actually paid by PBGC and would have been paid without the limitations, plus 6 percent interest.

Retirees may pay income taxes on this lump sum over three years to ease the tax burden. All beneficiaries will receive their full earned benefit amount moving forward.

The legislation is named after Susan Muffley who was part of the Delphi Salaried Retirees Association’s core leadership in the effort to restore their pensions. Despite health problems, Muffley avoided seeing her doctor given her family’s financial constraints due to losing their pension. She was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and passed away Aug. 9, 2012.

“Michiganders who have worked hard their entire lives and played by the rules deserve the benefits they earned,” Senator Gary Peters said. “To deny workers the ability to retire with dignity after a committed career, is entirely unacceptable. I’m proud to support this legislation that will restore the benefits that thousands of Michiganders were promised.”

