Download our new, updated app!

By WNEM Digital
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - WNEM-TV5 launched a new and improved mobile app for iOS and Android users Thursday. The new app provides enhanced weather and traffic features.

Visit your app store to download or update the latest version of the free WNEM-TV5 app. That will ensure you have the latest news, weather, and exclusive stories whenever you need them, wherever you are. You will most likely need to update to receive the latest version.

Don’t miss out on the latest from WNEM-TV5. Click here to find the app in the App Store or here for Google Play.

