Eligible Michiganders advised to claim Earned Income Tax Credit when filing taxes

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Michiganders are encouraged to claim the federal and state Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) when filing their 2021 income taxes.

Those who qualify and claim the credit could pay less federal tax, pay no tax or even get a tax refund.

“We can all agree that after a tough few years, extra money in your pocket will make a difference. The federal and state Earned Income Tax Credits make a difference for Michigan’s families, whether it’s helping them put food on the table or buy new school supplies for their kids. That’s why my budget proposal would triple the Michigan EITC,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “But too many eligible families don’t file for the EITC. So today, I am encouraging every eligible Michigan family to take advantage of this tax credit this year. It’ll get more money back to Michiganders at a time they can really use it.”

Michigan EITC calculation instructions are provided on the MI-1040. Tax preparation software calculates the state EITC if the federal EITC is granted, according to Whitmer. If a federal EITC is granted, the state of Michigan will provide a 6 percent supplemental EITC when the taxpayer files a state individual income tax return.

“I strongly encourage all eligible Michiganders to claim the Earned Income Tax Credit,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. “It’s been a challenging year for many residents and the extra income this tax credit provides can be really helpful to working families. Please take the opportunity to claim the EITC on both your federal and state individual income tax returns -- every refund helps Michigan families care for their children and meet living expenses.”

For the 2020 tax year, approximately 713,000 Michigan claimants received the federal EITC, totaling close to $1.8 billion with an average credit amount of $2,467.

The Michigan Department of Treasury estimates there are thousands of eligible Michiganders who are eligible for both the federal and state EITCs and do not claim them each year.

To learn more about the EITC, visit the IRS’s website. For more information about services provided by the state treasury department, visit the department’s website.

