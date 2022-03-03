Flint gives update on secondary water pipeline

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM)- The city of Flint began facilitating 95/5 water increment to the Genesee County Drain Commission’s secondary water pipeline on Aug. 23.

“The process of combining the primary and secondary water sources was required to complete necessary repairs to the city’s primary water pipeline,” the city said.

Phase five of the incremental water blend to 100 percent started on Jan. 18. Now, construction work on Control Station 2 can officially start.

The work was paused because of supply chain problems with a tool needed to use with 36-inch valves. The city expects the construction to take one month.

The construction projects include automating, valve replacement, modernizing the primary water pipeline system and replacement of backup quills.

Once the valve repair work is complete, Flint’s water will flow from the primary water pipeline connection to GLWA at 95 percent and 5 percent to the secondary water pipeline connection to GCDC.

“This 95/5 blend is to keep the water, pipes, valves and other hardware in the secondary pipeline fresh and ready to use in an emergency,” the city said.

All the protocols are following the State of Michigan Safe Drinking Water Act, and Flint’s agreement with the primary water supplier, the city said.

Residents can get the latest updates here.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.