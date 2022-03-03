Advertisement

Flint gives update on secondary water pipeline

Michigan's attorney general announced the $600 million settlement Thursday.
Michigan's attorney general announced the $600 million settlement Thursday.(File)
By James Paxson
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM)- The city of Flint began facilitating 95/5 water increment to the Genesee County Drain Commission’s secondary water pipeline on Aug. 23.

“The process of combining the primary and secondary water sources was required to complete necessary repairs to the city’s primary water pipeline,” the city said.

Phase five of the incremental water blend to 100 percent started on Jan. 18. Now, construction work on Control Station 2 can officially start.

The work was paused because of supply chain problems with a tool needed to use with 36-inch valves. The city expects the construction to take one month.

The construction projects include automating, valve replacement, modernizing the primary water pipeline system and replacement of backup quills.

Once the valve repair work is complete, Flint’s water will flow from the primary water pipeline connection to GLWA at 95 percent and 5 percent to the secondary water pipeline connection to GCDC.

“This 95/5 blend is to keep the water, pipes, valves and other hardware in the secondary pipeline fresh and ready to use in an emergency,” the city said.

All the protocols are following the State of Michigan Safe Drinking Water Act, and Flint’s agreement with the primary water supplier, the city said.

Residents can get the latest updates here.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your First Warn 5 Forecast.
First Warn 5: Thursday evening, March 3
Chief: Kids were all over, some were bleeding after bus crash
Chief: Kids were all over, some were bleeding after bus crash
Congressman Dan Kildee introduced bipartisan legislation to restore retirement benefits to more...
Delphi salaried retirees would have retirement benefits restored under legislation
Ronald Drumheller was on his way home on northbound US-127 in Gratiot County when he saw an...
Chief: Kids were all over, some were bleeding after bus crash
“My son said he seen the bus driver unconscious and one of the teachers on the bus stepped in...
Superintendent: Ithaca school bus crash could have been much worse