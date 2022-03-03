Advertisement

Flint Police searching for missing 26-year-old woman

Terra Ivy-Morley
Terra Ivy-Morley(Flint Police Department)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Police Department is asking for help in the search for a missing 26-year-old woman.

Terra Ivy-Morley, also soon known as “Terra Boo,” was last seen on Feb. 14 near the East Village Inn at 318 E. Court St. She is described as 5′4″, 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Officer D. Williams at 810-237-6824.

