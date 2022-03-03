Flint Police searching for missing 26-year-old woman

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Police Department is asking for help in the search for a missing 26-year-old woman.

Terra Ivy-Morley, also soon known as “Terra Boo,” was last seen on Feb. 14 near the East Village Inn at 318 E. Court St. She is described as 5′4″, 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Officer D. Williams at 810-237-6824.

