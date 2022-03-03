Higher gas prices affecting other mid-Michigan businesses

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM)- Gas prices continue to rise as the white house increases pressure on the Russian government over its invasion of Ukraine.

Julie Rachut, the controller at John P. O’Sullivan distributing said it is impacting how they do business.

“It definitely impacts it in a not positive way,” Rachut said.

The Flint based business distributes beer to restaurants and bars across mid-Michigan.

“The gas price causes us to look at our budget and forecasting and look at different costs and things that we might have to tighten our belt on a couple of other expenses,” Rachut said.

The price hike is due in part to new Russia sanctions, high fuel demand in Europe, and limited global fuel supply.

Those factors are pushing the price of oil to past a hundred dollars a barrel and the price increase is passed on at the pump.

The price per gallon at a Saginaw gas station was $3.79 Wednesday. Larger vehicles have larger tanks, so and John P. O’Sullivan’s trucks cost much more to operate.

“I just had a driver today that came in and told me he went to a gas station earlier today and where it would be about $125, it cost him about $250 to fill up,” Rachut said.

It is costs like those that Rachut said are not in the budget

“We’re going to have to look at other expense lines to see where we can cut to make up for that,” Rachut said.

She fears this is just the beginning.

Gas Buddy predicts a national average of $4 a gallon is possible this spring and even higher this summer.

“We firmly believe that throughout the spring and into the summer, we’re going to see a definite price increase, which is going to impact the business,” Rachut said.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.