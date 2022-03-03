Man who helped students in bus crash did “what any parent would do”

SHEPHERD, Mich. (WNEM)- Ronald Drumheller was on his way home on Northbound US-127 in Gratiot County when he saw an Ithaca school bus swerve. “No quicker than that happening it shot back across to the Northbound lane of 127 and shot to the other side of the road and I immediately stopped my vehicle and got on the phone with 911 and ran over to see how I could help,” Drumheller said.

Drumheller said the bus swerved from the slow lane to the passing lane before hitting the median and going off the road.

He rushed over to help the teachers get students off the bus. Once the students were accounted for, the army veteran quickly turned his attention to the bus driver.

“I climbed on top of the bus and crawled through the windshield to get to the driver,” Drumheller said. “I noticed that he was bleeding and stuff, so I found a bandana that was on the bus and put pressure on his wound and start talking to him, letting him know that all his kids were safe and he’ll be OK.”

One of those kids is the 10-year-old son of Mandy Symonds who was shook up but grateful.

“He just keeps saying ‘mom there was so much blood. There was so much blood everywhere,’” Symonds said. “He’s so thankful. He keeps saying how the big kids on the bus were so good to him, and that they got the back door open and helped the little kids out.”

Symonds said it could have been much worse had a teacher on the bus not acted quickly.

“I would say he probably saved our children’s lives,” Symonds said. “The bus was going off the road and he jumped up and he grabbed the wheel to keep them from going into oncoming traffic,” Symonds said.

Symonds son, a fourth grader at North Elementary, was among those taken to Shepherd High School for parents to pick up because they did not need extensive medical attention.

Drumheller said he’s glad he was able to help, but he wouldn’t call himself a hero.

“I didn’t do nothing special,” Drumheller said. “It’s what I imagine any parent would do. It was a very scary situation and god was definitely looking over some people today that’s for sure.”

