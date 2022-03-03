MDOT extends spring weight restrictions to protect roads

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and local agencies are extending spring weight restrictions north, an annual move to protect roads.

According to MDOT, effective 6 a.m. Monday, March 7, weight restrictions will be imposed and enforced on all state trunkline highways from the Michigan/Indiana and Michigan/Ohio state lines to and including M-55 from the intersection with US-31 in the city of Manistee, Manistee County, then east on M-55 to the intersection of M-66 in Missaukee County, then north on M-66 to the intersection of M-55 in Missaukee County, then east on M-55 to the intersection of US-23 in Tawas City in Iosco County.

All state trunklines in this area will have weight restrictions imposed and enforced. State routes typically carry M, I, or US designations.

In the restricted areas, the following will apply:

- On routes designated as “all-season” (designated in green and gold on the MDOT Truck Operators Map), there will be no reduction in legal axle weights.

- On routes designated as “seasonal” (designated in solid or dashed red on the MDOT Truck Operators Map), there will be a posted weight reduction of 25 percent for rigid (concrete) pavements and 35 percent for flexible (asphalt) pavements.

- All extended permits will be valid for oversize loads in the weight-restricted area on the restricted routes. Single-trip permits will not be issued for any overweight loads or loads exceeding 14 feet in width, 11 axles, and 150 feet in overall length on the restricted routes.

Officials say MDOT determines when weight restrictions begin each spring by measuring frost depths along state highways, observing road conditions, and monitoring weather forecasts. Weight restrictions remain in effect until the frost line is deep enough to allow moisture to escape and the roadbeds regain stability.

County road commissions and city public works departments put in place their own seasonal weight restrictions, which usually, but not always, coincide with state highway weight restrictions. Signs are generally posted to indicate which routes have weight restrictions in effect.

For weight restriction information and updates, call 800-787-8960, or you can access this information on MDOT’s website.

