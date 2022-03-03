MSP: Multiple students, 2 adults injured in Ithaca school bus crash

ISABELLA CO., Mich. (WNEM)- Multiple students and two adults were injured when an Ithaca school bus crashed in Isabella County.

Troopers responded to the crash at 4:32 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2 on northbound US-127 near Fremont Road.

According to the initial police report and witness statements, the school bus went off the roadway to the left, re-entered the roadway and continued off the roadway to the right causing the bus to overturn.

The bus was carrying the Ithaca Ski Club with 24 students and three adults on board, including the driver from Ithaca Public Schools. The bus driver was a teacher for the ski club.

A sergeant from the Michigan State Police Mt. Pleasant Post was half a mile from the crash when it happened and arrived at the scene to help the occupants. Numerous other agencies arrived to assist in the response.

All of the students and the driver were accounted for, according to the Shepherd Police Department. Every student who was on the bus has been reunited with their parents, according to the superintendent of Ithaca Public Schools.

Eighteen students were taken to Shepherd High School where they were reunited with their parents, MSP said. A trauma team from a local hospital, fire-rescue personnel, and a liaison from Ithaca Public Schools attended to the students until their families arrived.

The driver and an adult chaperone are being treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said. One student is at a different hospital being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Eight students were taken to a separate hospital in the region with seven of them being treated for minor injuries and one for an apparent broken arm, according to police.

Five out of the six students who were taken to a hospital in Mt. Pleasant were released after treatment for minor injuries and, as state police said, one is being held for non-life-threatening injuries and observation.

The superintendent told TV5 he is very thankful there were no deaths or life-threatening injuries from the crash. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

