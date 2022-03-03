Advertisement

Nessel joins attorneys general in TikTok investigation

A generic visual of the TikTok app icon
A generic visual of the TikTok app icon(CNN News Source)
By James Paxson
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Mich. (WNEM)- Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has teamed up with other attorneys general in a nationwide investigation into TikTok for promoting its platform to children.

Social media use is associated with physical and mental health harms to young people, Nessel’s office said.

The investigation is examining if the company violated state consumer protection laws that put the public at risk.

Nessel has expressed concern about the negative impacts of social media platforms on young Michiganders.

“Recent reports on social media’s impact on the mental and physical health of young people raise serious questions among attorneys general across the nation. Ultimately, we are concerned about protecting our youth,” Nessel said. “I am proud to join my colleagues in this investigation. Given this is an ongoing investigation, I will not be discussing any details beyond this announcement.”

The investigation is looking into whether TikTok knew about the harms on the platform. The techniques used by TikTok to increase young viewer engagement and time spent on the platform will be looked at in the investigation.

A bipartisan coalition of 44 attorneys general asked Facebook to abandon its plan to launch a version of Instagram for children under 13. In November 2021, they launched an investigation into Meta, formerly Facebook, for promoting Instagram to children.

