Advertisement

Northwood wins NECC Samsung esports tournament

The Northwood University Esports team.
The Northwood University Esports team.(Source: Northwood University.)
By James Paxson
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM)- Northwood University’s Esports team won the NECC Samsung Winter Invitational Championship.

This championship is the ninth the team has won in the last academic year.

Members of the championship winning team include:

-Benjamin Park of Fairfax, Virgina

-Braden Dippel of Oglesby, Illinois

-Hunter McMillan of McLeansville, North Carolina

-Jeffrey Tomaszek, of Wauwatosa

-Tyler Tidwell of Auburn.

“The team has been experiencing some serious growth in terms of talent,” Coach Cody Elsen said. “Each semester, we infuse new talent into the program while students continue to grow and form their craft. I think the major reason for our success is the drive our students have to be great.”

Residents can find more information about the team here.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your First Warn 5 Forecast.
First Warn 5: Thursday evening, March 3
Chief: Kids were all over, some were bleeding after bus crash
Chief: Kids were all over, some were bleeding after bus crash
Congressman Dan Kildee introduced bipartisan legislation to restore retirement benefits to more...
Delphi salaried retirees would have retirement benefits restored under legislation
Ronald Drumheller was on his way home on northbound US-127 in Gratiot County when he saw an...
Chief: Kids were all over, some were bleeding after bus crash
“My son said he seen the bus driver unconscious and one of the teachers on the bus stepped in...
Superintendent: Ithaca school bus crash could have been much worse