Northwood wins NECC Samsung esports tournament

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM)- Northwood University’s Esports team won the NECC Samsung Winter Invitational Championship.

This championship is the ninth the team has won in the last academic year.

Members of the championship winning team include:

-Benjamin Park of Fairfax, Virgina

-Braden Dippel of Oglesby, Illinois

-Hunter McMillan of McLeansville, North Carolina

-Jeffrey Tomaszek, of Wauwatosa

-Tyler Tidwell of Auburn.

“The team has been experiencing some serious growth in terms of talent,” Coach Cody Elsen said. “Each semester, we infuse new talent into the program while students continue to grow and form their craft. I think the major reason for our success is the drive our students have to be great.”

Residents can find more information about the team here.

