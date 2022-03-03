Oscar Mayer Wienermobile makes stops in mid-Michigan

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is spending the weekend in mid-Michigan.

On Thursday, the iconic driving dog stopped in downtown Saginaw to bring some smiles.

Niki Sasiela (aka Nicoleslaw), a Saginaw native, is driving the vehicle this weekend.

“I’ve been on the hotdog highways for a full year with the Wienermobile. So it feels really great and bun-believable to bring it back home,” Sasiela said.

She is one of 12 “hotdoggers” driving across the United States to bring smiles to communities across the country.

On Friday, the Wienermobile will stop at Bayne’s Apple Valley in Freeland from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. On Saturday, it will be at Bronner’s in Frankenmuth before ending its tour at Saint Laurent Brothers in Bay City.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.