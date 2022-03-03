Advertisement

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile makes stops in mid-Michigan

Wienermobile in Saginaw
Wienermobile in Saginaw(WNEM)
By WNEM Digital
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is spending the weekend in mid-Michigan.

On Thursday, the iconic driving dog stopped in downtown Saginaw to bring some smiles.

Niki Sasiela (aka Nicoleslaw), a Saginaw native, is driving the vehicle this weekend.

“I’ve been on the hotdog highways for a full year with the Wienermobile. So it feels really great and bun-believable to bring it back home,” Sasiela said.

She is one of 12 “hotdoggers” driving across the United States to bring smiles to communities across the country.

On Friday, the Wienermobile will stop at Bayne’s Apple Valley in Freeland from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. On Saturday, it will be at Bronner’s in Frankenmuth before ending its tour at Saint Laurent Brothers in Bay City.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your First Warn 5 Forecast.
First Warn 5: Thursday evening, March 3
Chief: Kids were all over, some were bleeding after bus crash
Chief: Kids were all over, some were bleeding after bus crash
Congressman Dan Kildee introduced bipartisan legislation to restore retirement benefits to more...
Delphi salaried retirees would have retirement benefits restored under legislation
Ronald Drumheller was on his way home on northbound US-127 in Gratiot County when he saw an...
Chief: Kids were all over, some were bleeding after bus crash
“My son said he seen the bus driver unconscious and one of the teachers on the bus stepped in...
Superintendent: Ithaca school bus crash could have been much worse