Pet of the Day contacts

Dog paw
Dog paw(Stock photo)
By WNEM Digital
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 9:41 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - If you are interested in adopting one of the TV5 pets of the day, please reach out to the appropriate organization listed below:

Bay County Animal Services & Adoption Center

Gladwin County Animal Shelter/Control

Gratiot County Animal Control

Genesse County Animal Control

Isabella County: Humane Animal Treatment Society (HATS)

Midland County Humane Society

Ogemaw County Humane Society

Saginaw County Animal Care & Control

Shiawassee Humane Society

Tuscola County

