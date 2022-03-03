Pet of the Day contacts
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 9:41 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - If you are interested in adopting one of the TV5 pets of the day, please reach out to the appropriate organization listed below:
Bay County Animal Services & Adoption Center
- Website: https://www.baycounty-mi.gov/animalcontrol/
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BayCountyAnimalServices/
Gladwin County Animal Shelter/Control
- Website: https://gladwincounty-mi.gov/departments/animal-shelter-control/
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GladwinAnimalShelter/
Gratiot County Animal Control
- Website: https://www.gratiotmi.com/156/Animal-Control
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adoptgratiotanimals
Genesse County Animal Control
- Website: https://www.gc4me.com/departments/animal_control/index.php
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adoptgcac
Isabella County: Humane Animal Treatment Society (HATS)
- Website: https://www.hatsweb.org/ https://www.isabellacounty.org/departments/animal-control-shelter/
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HumaneAnimalTreatmentSociety/
Midland County Humane Society
- Website: https://hsomc.org/
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hsomcshelter
Ogemaw County Humane Society
- Website: https://www.ochs4paws.org/
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ogemawcountyshelter/
Saginaw County Animal Care & Control
- Website: https://www.saginawcounty.com/departments/animal-care-control/
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Saginaw-County-Animal-Care-Control-323654517783808
Shiawassee Humane Society
Tuscola County
- Website: https://www.tuscolacounty.org/animalshelter/
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tuscolacountyanimalshelter/
Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.