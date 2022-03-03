Police: Drunk driver arrested after crashing into traffic signs in Grand Blanc Twp.

, Mich. (WNEM) - A woman is sitting behind bars after police say she struck traffic signs with her vehicle while highly intoxicated.

On Wednesday, March 2 at 6:49 p.m., Grand Blanc Township police officers were sent to E. Hill Road at the railroad tracks for a crash. When they arrived in the area, they found the median signs were struck but there was no vehicle at the scene.

Officers found the suspect vehicle in a parking lot at E. Hill Road and S. Saginaw Street. Police said the 56-year-old female driver was highly intoxicated. A breathalyzer test showed her blood alcohol level was at .30 percent, police said.

The driver was taken to Hurley Medical Center for medical clearance and lodged at the Genesee County Jail.

No injuries were reported in this incident. The road commission was notified to fix the signs.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.