Quiet through Friday, trending drier & warmer Saturday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a quick hitting system on Wednesday, the sun came back out for a beautiful Thursday around Mid-Michigan. Despite the temperatures cooling off a bit, the bright skies certainly took some of the sting off of it.

Quiet weather is expected to continue through Friday, before our next system comes in for the weekend. Although it will still bring some wet weather to the area, the forecast for the weekend as a whole looks more dry than wet.

This Evening & Overnight

Sunshine should continue through sunset, with mostly clear skies expected through most of the overnight. Sunset time this evening is around 6:27 PM. Winds are light out of the north northwest tonight around 5 to 10 miles per hour.

As skies continue to clear and our winds continue to drop, only light & variable overnight, we should see lows fall to the single numbers to low teens. A few of our traditionally colder spots may fall below zero. With the light winds, wind chills should be minor.

Friday

Friday should be a fairly easy day to get through. A bit of sunshine is possible during the morning before clouds increase gradually through the day. Despite a cold start, highs should return to the middle 30s to around 40.

Highs Friday (WNEM)

Winds out of the west southwest should run around 5 to 10 miles per hour, with gusts near 15 miles per hour.

Dry weather keeps on rolling through your Friday evening plans under mostly cloudy skies, with temperatures eventually dropping into the middle to upper 20s for overnight lows.

Saturday

Our weekend forecast looked a bit concerning at the beginning of the week, with a possibility of freezing rain. However, as the week has gone on, that threat has since gone away and not only that, Saturday is trending much drier, even with regular rain showers.

2 PM Saturday Rain & Cloud Projections (WNEM)

We can’t rule out a few showers here and there as the system starts to lift into the area, but these showers look few and far between if they even develop at all. The best chance appears to be around the late morning to early afternoon, then dry weather should settle back in through the evening.

High Temperatures Saturday (WNEM)

Highs should have a chance to warm up into the 40s and 50s on Saturday, and once they reach that point, they’ll stay mild through the overnight into Sunday morning. Winds on Saturday will be out of the southeast around 5 to 15 miles per hour, with gusts near 20 miles per hour.

Sunday

Rain chances will increase late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. While rain is expected to pass through most of the region, right now the rainfall amounts appear to stay largely 0.25″ or less due to the quick pass through the area. A few rumbles of thunder are possible as well.

Rain Sunday At 1 AM (WNEM)

Winds may be a bigger presence than the rain, with sustained westerly winds around 15 to 25 miles per hour, with gusts near 40 miles per hour possible. If we manage to see any thunderstorms, a few gusts greater than 50 miles per hour would be possible.

Despite the rain, highs on Sunday will be in the low 50s to the north and low 60s to the south.

Rain moves out quickly for Sunday afternoon, but temperatures will fall into the 30s and 40s for the afternoon and evening, so don’t expect the warm up to last all day.

