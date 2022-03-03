Saginaw Spirit renews lease with Dow Event Center

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Spirit will play at the Dow Event Center for another five years.

The hockey club signed an agreement to extend its lease through the 2025-2026 season on Thursday. It comes as the Spirit celebrates its 20th season in Saginaw.

The Saginaw Spirit and the Dow Event Center said the partnership is a key factor to the continued growth of riverfront Saginaw and the county.

In the last 20 seasons, more than 2.5 million tickets to Saginaw Spirit games have been sold. That is the most for any sports franchise in Saginaw County.

