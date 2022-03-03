Advertisement

Sanilac Co. man taking family on vacation after winning $240K in Michigan Lottery

A man from Sanilac County is planning a family vacation after winning a $240,297 prize from the...
A man from Sanilac County is planning a family vacation after winning a $240,297 prize from the Michigan Lottery.(Michigan Lottery)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANILAC COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - A man from Sanilac County is planning a family vacation after winning a $240,297 prize from the Michigan Lottery.

Michael Lents, from Brown City, matched the Fantasy 5 numbers in the Dec. 30 drawing to win the big prize: 14-15-17-27-33. He bought his winning ticket at Linda Lou’s, located at 4397 Main St. in Brown City.

“I play Fantasy 5 and Lotto 47 regularly and check my tickets the morning after the drawing,” Lents said. “When I scanned my Fantasy 5 ticket, I got a printout that said to file a claim at the Lottery office, but I didn’t get too excited because I didn’t know how much I’d won. When I found out I’d won the jackpot, I was very excited!”

Lents, 70, visited the Michigan Lottery headquarters to claim the big prize. With his winnings, he plans to pay bills and take his family on a vacation.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your First Warn 5 Forecast.
First Warn 5: Thursday evening, March 3
Chief: Kids were all over, some were bleeding after bus crash
Chief: Kids were all over, some were bleeding after bus crash
Congressman Dan Kildee introduced bipartisan legislation to restore retirement benefits to more...
Delphi salaried retirees would have retirement benefits restored under legislation
Ronald Drumheller was on his way home on northbound US-127 in Gratiot County when he saw an...
Chief: Kids were all over, some were bleeding after bus crash
“My son said he seen the bus driver unconscious and one of the teachers on the bus stepped in...
Superintendent: Ithaca school bus crash could have been much worse