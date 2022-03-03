Sanilac Co. man taking family on vacation after winning $240K in Michigan Lottery

SANILAC COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - A man from Sanilac County is planning a family vacation after winning a $240,297 prize from the Michigan Lottery.

Michael Lents, from Brown City, matched the Fantasy 5 numbers in the Dec. 30 drawing to win the big prize: 14-15-17-27-33. He bought his winning ticket at Linda Lou’s, located at 4397 Main St. in Brown City.

“I play Fantasy 5 and Lotto 47 regularly and check my tickets the morning after the drawing,” Lents said. “When I scanned my Fantasy 5 ticket, I got a printout that said to file a claim at the Lottery office, but I didn’t get too excited because I didn’t know how much I’d won. When I found out I’d won the jackpot, I was very excited!”

Lents, 70, visited the Michigan Lottery headquarters to claim the big prize. With his winnings, he plans to pay bills and take his family on a vacation.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.