Superintendent: Ithaca school bus crash could have been much worse

ITHACA, Mich. (WNEM)- “My son said he seen the bus driver unconscious and one of the teachers on the bus stepped in very quickly. I would say he probably saved our children’s lives,” said Mandy Symonds, parent of an Ithaca Public Schools student.

Symonds said the quick actions of a teacher prevented a terrifying rollover bus crash on a mid-Michigan highway on Wednesday from becoming much worse. The crash left many with broken bones, cuts, bruises and concussions.

Late Wednesday afternoon, a bus traveling down US-127 in Isabella County was carrying the Ithaca Ski Club with 24 students and adults, including the driver when suddenly the bus crosses the centerline of the highway and rolled over.

“Well, that’s about you know, the worst call you can get as a superintendent,” Ithaca Public Schools Superintendent Steven Netzley said.

Netzley sai he was shocked and concerned to learn 24 students (ranging from grades three through 10), and three adults were involved in the wreck. The group was traveling to Harrison to take part in a skiing event. For reasons still being investigated by law enforcement, their drive was cut short.

Netzley said the school bus banked left toward the median in the center of the road. Then it swung right, flipping over and coming to rest off to the side of the highway, leaving many of those on the bus injured.

“Quite a few concussions, which you know you would figure in a rollover accident where they’re being thrown around the bus. Cuts, abrasions, contusions, a few broken bones, a lot of stitches,” Netzley said.

Symonds had a fourth grader on the bus. She said her son is shaken up.

“He just keeps saying ‘mom there was so much blood. There was just so much blood everywhere,’” Symonds said.

Despite the traumatic scene, Symonds said her son is grateful for his older school mates.

“He keeps saying how the big kids on the bus were so good to him that they got the back door open and they helped the little kids out,” Symonds said.

Netzley said those who were hurt are expected to make a full recovery. He said the bus did its job because its shell stayed intact, preventing its occupants from being ejected, which he calls a worst-case scenario.

Incidents like these will fuel a school bus seat belt debate that’s gone on for years.

“When you have a rollover situation without seat belts you, know, you’re going to have people flying around in the interior which leads to the types of injuries we would see. So, there’s pros and cons for and against seat belts in school busses. And I’m sure the debate will continue,” Netzely said.

Netzley is thankful for all those who helped out after the crash. He is glad everyone on the bus was able to walk away with their life.

“It could’ve been much worse,” Netzley said.

