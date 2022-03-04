Auditor General’s Office confirms effectiveness of Michigan’s post-election audits

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - An audit of the Michigan Bureau of Elections released by the Michigan Office of the Auditor General confirmed the effectiveness of the post-election audits carried out after the 2020 presidential election.

“By confirming the effectiveness of the most comprehensive post-election audit in state history, the Auditor General affirmed what has been demonstrated time and time again – Michigan’s 2020 election was secure and the outcome accurately reflects the will of the voters,” Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said. “The auditors recognized the tremendous work the Michigan Bureau of Elections and local election officials did to carry out more than 250 successful post-election audits by rating the bureau’s performance perhaps better than ever.”

The audit reviewed Bureau of Elections activities from May 1, 2019 to May 31, 2021. Benson notes this was a challenging time for election officials as they successfully implemented new voting rights adopted by voters in 2018 as well as executed and accurately tabulated the highest turnout election in state history in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

When the state audit was conducted, countless election officials in Michigan were enduring baseless attacks on their integrity, if not outright threats to their safety.

“The performance of Michigan’s clerks in the 2020 election and the months that followed was outstanding, especially when we take into consideration the national, coordinated and shameful effort to overturn the legitimate outcome of the election and undermine the clerks themselves,” Benson said. “The reality is that Michigan’s county, city and township clerks successfully shouldered significant responsibilities, endured unprecedented scrutiny and ensured the security and professional execution of the 2020 election and post-election audits.”

The Auditor General’s report made some recommendations for process improvement, many of which have already been implemented. The Bureau of Elections created a post-election audit training certification program and certified the county election official in 82 of 83 counties.

The audit also included recommendations for legislative action. Many of them have been advocated by Benson and election clerks for some time. The recommendations include providing time to pre-process absentee ballots before Election Day and extending the post-election canvassing period.

Benson included both provisions in her February 2021 legislative agenda and called on the Michigan Legislature to take action.

The Audit General found the bureau’s performance was effective, sufficient or sufficient with exceptions in all areas that were reviewed, Benson said. This is an improvement compared to the bureau’s previous audit, which reviewed operations starting in 2016 and found one area to be moderately effective.

