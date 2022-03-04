Advertisement

Woman injured after vehicle crashes, catches fire in Saginaw

Vehicle fire in Saginaw
Vehicle fire in Saginaw(WNEM)
By Megan Paladino
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 6:58 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A woman was injured after crashing her vehicle in Saginaw Friday morning.

It happened shortly before 7 a.m. at Wheeler Street and Burnham Street.

The driver veered off the road and struck a utility pole, causing the vehicle to burst into flames, Saginaw Police Det. Sgt. Matthew Gerow said.

The driver, who was the only occupant in the vehicle, was injured and burned during the incident, Gerow said. She is expected to live.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

“There were no immediate signs of intoxication being a factor,” Gerow said.

