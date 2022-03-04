Funds available for Michigan drivers with vehicle damage from potholes on state highways

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WNEM) - With spring rapidly approaching, Michigan’s roads are becoming a minefield of potholes and often doing hundreds of thousands of dollars of damage to your vehicle.

But depending on where you hit that pothole, the state could help you pay for any damages.

If you believe a pothole damaged your vehicle while on an interstate, U.S., or state highway, not local or county roads, you may be eligible for help.

“MDOT does have a claims process that allows a customer to go ahead and submit a claim for damage sustained to their vehicle if it’s under $1,000,” said Jocelyn Garza, an MDOT spokesperson.

Garza says the process to file a claim takes a lot of paperwork and documentation.

“A police report, photos, detailed invoice from the mechanic that did the repair work,” Garza said. “Those kinds of things that really indicate that this was in fact a pothole that created that damage versus damage that they may have sustained to their vehicle by other means.”

Garza said MDOT will investigate each claim, a process that takes at least 90 days. According to MDOT’s website, a majority of defect claims are denied under governmental immunity laws. Garza said in 2020 the state paid out $7,500 in reimbursement claims for car damages caused by potholes.

“At the end of the day, all of those are paid out through taxpayer dollars,” Garza said.

Meaning fewer maintenance dollars for road repairs. That’s why MDOT is pushing for more money to prevent potholes in the first place.

“What we want to see, our end goal, is to have a funding mechanism for our roads in place that allows us to build roads from the beginning with the standards that we like to see so that they can last longer,” Garza said.

