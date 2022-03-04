Increasing clouds Friday, warmer for the weekend

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a colder but brighter Thursday, temperatures will be on the rise heading towards the weekend!

We are tracking two systems over the next few days. Saturday into Sunday and Monday.

Stronger winds and even snow chances are possible in the mix too.

Here’s the latest forecast!

Today & Tonight (Friday)

A chilly start to your Friday morning with temperatures in the teens and 20s. Some areas north are starting closer to 0. Have the layers on heading out the door!

We start another day with some sunshine, most likely for the morning hours. Do expect a slow increase in cloud cover past lunchtime into this afternoon.

Highs later today get a boost from Thursday; back into the mid and upper 30s. Some areas farther south could reach 40. This will come with a lighter wind mainly from the south around 5-10 mph.

Highs Friday (WNEM)

Partly to mostly cloudy skies look likely going into the evening and overnight.

Lows tonight not as cold, drop back into the mid and upper 20s. Some areas farther north near Roscommon could drop as low as the upper teens.

Lows Tonight (WNEM)

Weekend Outlook & Monday

We are tracking a few storm systems over the next few days. One for the weekend and another for Monday.

The system for the weekend will keep Mid-Michigan on the warmer side with temperatures cruising through the 40s into the 50s by Saturday afternoon.

Weekend Outlook (WNEM)

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers look to be the worst of it for your Saturday.

Late Saturday evening into Sunday morning will be the best chance for rain across the region. Depending on the amount of instability we have in the atmosphere, a rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out. Winds overnight into Sunday will be stronger with gusts reaching as high as 40 mph.

Rain Sunday Morning (WNEM)

Most of the rain looks to wrap up going past lunchtime into the afternoon Sunday. Rainfall totals look to stay minimal around 0.25″. Highs on Sunday for the morning will be at their warmest in the mid to upper 50s. Some areas will be possible to reach 60!

However, falling temperatures behind a passing cold front will be the story going into Sunday evening and overnight. Lows Sunday night drop back to near 30.

Monday will also stand the chance of yet another system impacting the region; this time the chance of snow returning. The outcome of Monday will be highly dependent on how the system over the weekend plays out.

Snow Chances Monday (WNEM)

Like always, with any wintry system, track and temperatures will be key. Stay tuned for an early look at some potential snow totals over the weekend.

