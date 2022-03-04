Advertisement

Karen Weaver to announce her 2022 run for Flint Mayor

Former Flint Mayor Karen Weaver
Former Flint Mayor Karen Weaver(WNEM)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The previous mayor of Flint, Karen Weaver, is expected to announce her run for mayor of the city on Saturday.

Weaver is expected to make her candidacy announcement on March 5.

“Let’s make a difference in Flint,” Weaver said. “We deserve better. We deserve real leadership. I want to be a real voice for this community. We have taken some wrong turns and it’s time to focus on the lives of the people of Flint. I’m running for mayor because I want to be that voice for a better Flint.”

