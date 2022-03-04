Mid-Michigan church holds vigil for Ukraine

MT. MORRIS TWP., Mich. (WNEM)- The invasion of Ukraine prompted a show of support at a Mt. Morris Township church that has ties to the country.

Prayers for peace were echoing inside St. Vladimir Ukrainian Catholic Church.

Dr. Mykola Bartkiw is a first generation American and still has family in Ukraine.

“This began as a prayer service and really as you see people filing in, hundreds of people coming in tonight to a very small church in Flint, Michigan to pray for peace,” Bartkiw said.

He said his father organized this candlelight vigil uniting area Ukrainians and their supporters.

“It’s an emotional event, but the other emotion is the awe that I have of the people who aren’t just Ukrainian, just human beings and members of this world community speaking out against the injustice,” Bartkiw said.

Congressman Dan Kildee coming from the nation’s capital to take part, emphasized the worldly consequences of what’s happening overseas.

“This is not something that’s just happening far away on the other side of the planet, this is a danger to the whole world. If we do not stop Putin now, we don’t know what’s next. We can’t afford to fail to heed the lessons of history,” Kildee said.

Kildee said the sanction given to Russia should be stronger.

“I think they need to be stronger. I think we have to cut off anyone who is trying to buy oil or natural gas from Russia,” Kildee said.

Kildee introduced bipartisan legislation that would allow the U.S. government to seize sanctioned Russian oligarch assets and use them to the benefit of the Ukrainians.

“He has stolen that money for decades. Enough is enough. We’re going to take his own resources to rebuild what he has ruined,” Kildee said.

He believes in supporting the military action on the ground to try to save lives in Ukraine.

Many praying hope the U.S. will flex its military muscle and help bring an end to the Russian invasion.

“Unfortunately, the tyrant isn’t stopped by words. The tyrant is stopped by physical force. You ask yourself; how many more people have to die and be courageous and have these brave stories before the world steps in physically and stops this?” Bartkiw said.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.