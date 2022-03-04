MSP: Midland woman arrested for drunk driving after crashing into house

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - A Midland woman was arrested for drunk driving after police say she crashed into a house.

It happened about 9:35 p.m. on March 3 in Elmira Township in Otsego County.

A 47-year-old Midland woman was traveling eastbound on M-32 when she left the roadway and crashed into an abandoned house, Michigan State Police said.

A Midland woman was arrested for drunk driving after police say she crashed into a house. (Michigan State Police)

The woman was transported to Otsego Memorial Hospital. She suffered several broken ribs and a fractured finger, police said.

After she was released from the hospital, she was lodged in the Otsego County Jail for operating while intoxicated.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.