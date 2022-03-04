New wait time feature added to state COVID-19 test finder

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is announcing a new feature on the COVID-19 test finder that now lists wait times for many testing sites across the state.

According to MDHHS, this will help make testing easier to plan for ­— especially for those traveling for spring break or gathering with loved ones during upcoming spring-time holidays. Residents are encouraged to test for COVID-19 before and after travel, as well as before any group celebrations and gatherings when events may include family and friends who have increased vulnerability from COVID-19 infection.

“We have excellent, effective tools to travel safely and gather with loved ones this spring,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. “Testing has become extremely convenient, with many locations and the availability of over-the-counter tests. We recommend Michiganders test if traveling and stay home if they are ill. Additionally, receiving the COVID-19 vaccine remains one of the most effective ways to prevent severe illness and disease.”

MDHHS says continued testing helps identify COVID cases early which is vital to stopping the spread. Free over-the-counter tests are available through federal and state programs If you test positive: isolate immediately, avoid travel and gatherings, and seek medical care if needed.

For more information on COVID-19 testing or where to find a test, visit Michigan.gov/COVIDTest.

