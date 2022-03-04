Prosecutor: Clare Co. murder suspect competent to stand trial

CLARE CO., Mich. (WNEM)- A woman accused of killing four people in Clare County has been found competent to stand trial, according to the prosecuting attorney.

Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis said being found competent to stand trial means Judy Boyer, who is suspected of killing her father, sister, and two men fixing a roof, did not meet the criteria of having a mental illness in order to plead an insanity defense.

The defense council requested their own mental evaluation, and the court has allowed 60 days for the independent investigation to be concluded. The case remains in district court until the findings of that evaluation is complete.

The victims include Henry Lee Boyer, 85, Patricia Ann Boyer, 61, Wade Harlan Bacon, 39, and Zachary Alan Salminen, 36.

Boyer was charged with two counts of first-degree premeditated murder, two counts of second-degree murder, and four felony counts of weapons firearm charges. She is also an habitual offender. If she is convicted on the most serious charges she will go to prison without parole.

