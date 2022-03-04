Saginaw Co. woman wins $105K playing Michigan Lottery

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw County woman turned a $100 prize into $105,000 playing the Michigan Lottery.

Tracy Vandevenne, from Frankenmuth, matched the Fantasy 5 numbers in the Feb. 24 drawing to win the big prize: 04-07-08-32-35. She bought her winning ticket at the 7-Eleven, located at 120 W. Genesee St. in Saginaw.

“I won $100 on an instant ticket, so I decided to use some of my winnings to purchase a Fantasy 5 ticket,” Vandevenne said. “I used the Lottery app scanner to check my ticket the next morning. My phone buzzed and a bunch of confetti came up on the screen with a message saying I won $105,000. I was in complete shock. I took a screenshot and sent it to my son to tell him the good news!”

Vandevenne, 58, visited the Michigan Lottery headquarters to claim the big prize. She plans to save her winnings.

