Suspect of Midland homicide found dead from self-inflicted wound

By Stephen Borowy
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 8:05 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Midland Police are investigating the death of a woman after officers found the suspect, a man she was dating, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

On March 3 at 8:25 a.m., officers were sent to an address in the 200 block of Redwood Circle for a report of a missing person. The reporting person wished to report his 26-year-old daughter as missing, police said.

The woman was later found deceased from a gunshot wound at her residence, Midland Police said. The suspect was identified and was in a dating relationship with the victim.

The 34-year-old male suspect was found dead at an address in Bay City when authorities executed a search warrant. Police believe the suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The names of the victim and suspect are not being released at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Midland Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 989-631-4244.

